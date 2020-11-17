Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,593.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,502.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

