Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.9% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,425,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1,200.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,593.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,502.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.