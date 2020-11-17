Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,593.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,502.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

