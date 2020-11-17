Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The company has a market cap of $1,200.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,593.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,502.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

