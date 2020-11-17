Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,593.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,502.99. The company has a market cap of $1,200.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

