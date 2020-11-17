Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Trimmed by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,200.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,593.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,502.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

