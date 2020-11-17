Alphacat Hits One Day Volume of $112,173.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $883,319.25 and approximately $112,173.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00028459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00167529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.00952395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00214446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00096382 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00355238 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

