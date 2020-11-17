Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Up 1,232.3% in October

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 1,232.3% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.07% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

