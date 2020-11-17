Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,213,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353,188 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.96% of Ameren worth $1,361,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,927,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,991,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,897,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after buying an additional 727,150 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after buying an additional 530,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ameren by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,511,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after buying an additional 320,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE:AEE opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.