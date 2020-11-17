American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMSWA. Sidoti began coverage on American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised American Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $545.34 million, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.45. American Software has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.22 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 218.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Software by 95.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in American Software by 79.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 21.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

