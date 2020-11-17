Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,985,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.47% of Ameriprise Financial worth $1,384,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $185.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average is $152.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $188.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.42.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

