AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Raised to $104.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABC. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a b+ rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.09.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after purchasing an additional 510,954 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

