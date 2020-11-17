AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $130.00 at KeyCorp

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE:AME opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $120.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,480,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,291 shares of company stock worth $4,043,886. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,929,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2,454.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,308 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 53.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 366.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 753,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,325,000 after purchasing an additional 591,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 288.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 625,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,924,000 after acquiring an additional 464,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.