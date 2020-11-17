AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 6,110 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.04.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.