Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

