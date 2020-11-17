Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $167,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $76,746,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $68,575,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,440,000 after buying an additional 523,403 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,962 shares of company stock worth $14,166,165 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $138.01 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.