Analysts Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.12). Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on SVRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 832,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Savara by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVRA opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 15.89.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

