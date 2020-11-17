Analysts Set Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target at $1.34

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.60 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.30 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $0.83 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares in the last quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

