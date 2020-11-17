Analyzing Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prologis and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $3.33 billion 22.92 $1.57 billion $3.31 31.20 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $73.34 million 2.15 -$42.79 million $2.01 4.60

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Prologis pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prologis has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 43.27% 5.55% 3.66% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -78.10% 17.29% 1.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Prologis and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 2 14 0 2.88 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75

Prologis currently has a consensus price target of $106.36, suggesting a potential upside of 3.00%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 20.27%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Prologis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Prologis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Prologis has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prologis beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

