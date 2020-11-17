Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.42 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.02.

Shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) stock opened at C$7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -18.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95. Aphria Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$8.29.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

