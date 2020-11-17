Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172,907 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,284,000 after acquiring an additional 85,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 750,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,852,000 after acquiring an additional 89,277 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.