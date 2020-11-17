Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAT. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $74.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $75.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $1,363,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

