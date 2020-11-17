Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at KeyCorp

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $75.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $908,320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

