Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $82.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $74.48 on Friday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.