Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

APLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Applied Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.29.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $317,083.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,006.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,148 shares in the company, valued at $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,669 shares of company stock worth $940,590. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

