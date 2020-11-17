Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.18.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 3,333,333 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 28.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 556,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 128,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 1,271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 190,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

