ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of MT stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 22.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

