Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $15.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

