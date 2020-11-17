Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $15.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.