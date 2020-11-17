Artfinity Hits Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Artfinity has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $54,749.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

