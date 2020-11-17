Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,773,000 after acquiring an additional 120,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,836,000 after acquiring an additional 432,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,325,000 after acquiring an additional 80,358 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,582,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

