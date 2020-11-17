Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $199.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.15.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $164.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $178.26.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 67.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,710,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $102,740,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after buying an additional 33,511 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 269,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.