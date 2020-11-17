ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €408.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €408.00 ($480.00) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €341.29 ($401.51).

