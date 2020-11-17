ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 5,700 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,842.29 ($63.26).

LON ASC opened at GBX 4,484 ($58.58) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. ASOS Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,860.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,988.75.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total value of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

