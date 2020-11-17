ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) and SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Financial Survey

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) and SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and SGS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 0 5 6 0 2.55 SGS 1 8 2 0 2.09

Risk and Volatility

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGS has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and SGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 9.35% 13.66% 6.71% SGS N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SGS pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SGS pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and SGS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) $9.95 billion 2.69 $1.06 billion $0.48 26.40 SGS $6.64 billion 3.29 $664.29 million $0.89 32.49

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than SGS. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SGS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) beats SGS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products. It also provides identity solutions, including identity and access management, biometrics, authenticity and brand protection products, contactless RFID tags and transponders, and government IDs to companies, and government and state institutions, as well as healthcare, education, and financial industries; and secure access solutions for hotels, cruise ships, student accommodations, and elderly care facilities. In addition, the company offers entrance automation products, services, and components, such as automatic swing, sliding, and revolving doors; industrial doors; garage doors; high-performance doors; docking solutions; hangar doors; gate automation products; components for overhead sectional doors and sensors; and high security fencings and gates. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, HID, and ABLOY brands. The company sells its products through distributors, wholesalers, and home improvement stores. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services. The company offers inspection services to reduce risk, control quality and quantity, and meet relevant regulatory requirements in various regions and markets; and product testing services. It also provides verification services; certification services that enable its customers to demonstrate that their products, processes, systems, and services are compliant with national and international regulations and standards; workforce training services; and consultancy, outsourcing, and data analytics services. The company serves the agriculture and food, chemical, construction, consumer goods and retail, energy, environment, health and safety, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, logistics, mining, oil and gas, public, risk management, sustainability, trade, and transportation sectors. SGS SA was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

