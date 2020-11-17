Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) PT Raised to $20.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.26. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $138,675.00. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 457.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,526,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,071 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 2,177,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,969,000 after buying an additional 1,423,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 198.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after buying an additional 1,338,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,642,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,643,000 after buying an additional 820,304 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

