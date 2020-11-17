Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEXAY shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Atos alerts:

AEXAY stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Atos has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.