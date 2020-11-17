AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SAUNF opened at $1.54 on Friday. AusNet Services has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.54.

Get AusNet Services alerts:

About AusNet Services

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Mondo segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for AusNet Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AusNet Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.