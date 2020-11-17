Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.86.
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $248.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.69. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $276.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.
In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
