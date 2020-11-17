Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.86.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $248.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.69. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $276.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

