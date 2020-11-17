Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.83 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $92.83 million and $25.43 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $3.79 or 0.00022312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00028459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00167529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.00952395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00214446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00096382 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00355238 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.