Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Position Increased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.50. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $31.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.