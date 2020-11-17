B2Gold Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 900 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 809% compared to the average daily volume of 99 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,037 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,243,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,998,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,054 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,471,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 41.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTG. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

