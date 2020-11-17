BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

BAESY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BAE Systems stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 565,281 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in BAE Systems by 64.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

