Banco Santander S.A. Buys 1,330 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $107.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.23.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Insiders sold 29,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,254 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

