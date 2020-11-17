Banco Santander S.A. Has $5.88 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.18, for a total transaction of $617,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,897,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,667 shares of company stock valued at $78,396,863. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $559.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $577.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.