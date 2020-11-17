Banco Santander S.A. Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $1,088,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $18,464,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,843,000 after buying an additional 77,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $1,050,740.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,047 shares in the company, valued at $25,216,183.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,350 shares of company stock worth $5,797,434 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

