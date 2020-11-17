Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,434 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.