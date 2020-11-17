Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,250,000 after buying an additional 69,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after purchasing an additional 818,777 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,118,000 after purchasing an additional 89,344 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.68.

Equinix stock opened at $755.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $781.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $738.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total value of $902,717.75. Insiders sold 14,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,321,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

