Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 333,355 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,355 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 19.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.45. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

