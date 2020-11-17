Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 684 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,593.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,502.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

