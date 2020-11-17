Banco Santander S.A. Raises Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $329.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,322 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

